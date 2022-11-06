Indians Troll Pakistan as Umpiring 'Howler' Leaves Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Shocked

Shakib Al Hasan was left stunned after an apparent third-umpire howler sent the Bangladesh skipper back to the dugout for a golden duck against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday. The controversial incident happened in the 11th over of the Bangladesh innings when Shakib walked out in the middle after Soumya Sarkar’s departure. Facing the fifth delivery of Shadab Khan’s over, Shakib charged down the track but missed the ball entirely and got hit on his boot. Khan, the bowler, instantly went up in appeal and the on-field umpire adjudged Shakib out lbw.

The Bangladesh captain instantly went upstairs for the third umpire to take a second look. There was a spike as the ball went past the bat but the umpire felt Shakib had hit the ground.

Shakib, visibly gutted, made a slow but long walk back.

Those who watched the DRS on repeat were convinced that Shakib was a victim of an umpiring error.

Indian fans who were closely watching the match, as the rest of the cricket world, decided to troll Pakistan on Twitter.

Why?

Because earlier, Pakistani fans had accused the Indian team of “influencing" match officials for starting “too early," the proceedings after India and Bangladesh contest was visited by rains.

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh caught more eyeballs than one had anticipated after South Africa lost to the Netherlands by 13 runs in the final Group 2 league match on Sunday thus getting themselves knocked out of the race for the semi-finals.

With this India are through to the semi-final even before they take the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for their final league game against Zimbabwe later in the day.

A win against Zimbabwe will ensure that India will top their group and play England in the second semi-final on 10th November at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

South Africa’s loss also means that both Pakistan and Bangladesh have a chance to overtake South Africa in the points table with a win in their last league game - incidentally, Pakistan and Bangladesh are playing each other at the Adelaide Oval, in the second match of the day with everything to play for. A win will ensure a semi-final spot for either team.

