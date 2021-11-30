Indians Want to Know Parag Agrawal’s IIT Rank, Salary After His New Role as Twitter CEO

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Monday about his resignation from the post and as such, the microblogging company’s board picked up Indian-origin Parag Agrawal, the company’s CTO (Chief Technology Officer) to be the new boss. Agrawal who is to immediately take charge of the company, said, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation."

Now social media has been buzzing with discussions on Parag as he takes on the new role. Netizens, especially desi internet users have been taking pride in the fact that yet again, after Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella for Google and Microsoft respectively, an Indian-origin man has taken upon the reins of something as huge as Twitter. But as Parag Agrawal trended on Google searches, there are some things that can never be left behind, the ‘desi’ habit of wanting to know personal details of salary, IIT ranks and even wanting to know about the man’s wife!

A check on Google trends as to what Indian users were searching for when it came to Parag Agrawal threw up some interesting queries.

Indians were also seen ding the most ‘desiest’ thing ever and started tweeting at Parag Agrawal to ‘increase their reach’ and ‘get them a blue tick.’ While asking favours of their fellow Indian wasn’t enough, some even went as far as to reach out to the new CEO’s wife, Vineeta’s and asked her to ‘convey’ messages to her husband or help get accounts get better reach and more such bizarre requests!

Now, as for those who really were invested in knowing Parag’s IIT rank, the current Twitter boss had secured 77th rank in the IIT entrance examination. He holds a B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from the IIT Bombay, and a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University. He had a short stint in Microsoft, AT&T Labs and Yahoo before joining Twitter in 2011.

