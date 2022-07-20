India's 'First' Concert Inside a Cave in Meghalaya Sends Noble Message on Environment

Music in the Rock capital of India, Shillong experienced something noble and exquisitely creative this weekend. The uniquely cheerful people of the Scotland of the East last Saturday witnessed its rich music being performed on a queer platform. Possibly for the first time in India, a musical concert was held inside a huge cave.

The famous Arwah Cave at Sohra was the venue for the Grassroots Musical Projects event titled “KI Sur Na Pubon" (message from the cave) on the 16th of July evening.

“It gave us so much purpose to be able to jam and play the songs of the young musicians. We were there to do our part and encourage the upcoming artistes who performed soulfully," says Kit Shangpliang of Summersalt. Kit and his wife also sang the Khasi song in Rock On sequel.

The one-of-its-kind musical extravaganza featured young folk singers from Sohra, performing special songs with the essence of conservation and the environment.

The purpose of the event was twofold: to promote tourism by adding music value to the tourists’ trip to Meghalaya and secondly, to nurture the local natural talents.

Clean Sohra Campaign leader Alan West Kharkongor said: “The idea of conducting such a unique event is to tell the world, how important it is to take responsibility to protect and preserve mother nature, whether it is the cave, the streams, the waterfalls and so on. This calls for a celebration of the scenic beauty that the Sohra area is blessed with and folksy music is the best way to message such a purpose".

Located in Sohra, the Arwah Cave is known for its limestone structures and stalagmite and stalactite formations which are believed to be millions of years old and are naturally carved. It houses many narrow passages and chambers as well as a stream that flows inside the cave. Arwah Lumshynna cave is a huge cave surrounded by the thick forest of Law Shynna.

The Arwah Cave is a relatively new discovery and has speedily qualified as one of the “must-see" attractions in the Cherrapunjee of Meghalaya.

Notably, Sohra is blessed with natural assets like Waterfalls, living root bridges, cave systems, and general beautiful vistas that are ecologically important and sensitive and need to be looked after by one and all.

Most importantly the world’s only living bridge the “Living Root Bridge" is in Sohrah and is a major tourist attraction across the world.

The natural marvel of Living Root Bridges in Meghalaya is mind-blowing. These wonderful structures have meticulously grown over a period of time and are among the biggest attractions in Meghalaya.

The ever-evolving Meghalaya bridges are made up of tangled thick roots that provide formidability to the structure and make it good enough to hold 50 or more people in one go.

They are grown by trained Khasi and Jaintia tribes who have mastered the art of growing root bridges across raised banks of streams running through the dense woods of Meghalaya.​

