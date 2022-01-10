India’s First IVF Calf of Punganur Cattle Breed Born in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

Among the shortest in the breeds of cattle in the world, there are less than 500 cows of the Punganur breed. Year 2022 brought cheer for the breed and the Animal Husbandry Department as the first IVF calf of the Punganur breed was born on Saturday. “India’s first IVF calf of Punganur cattle was born at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra," according to the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD). The DAHD, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has embarked on a project that upholds the potential to give a significant boost to national dairy production with the aim of conserving the indigenous cattle.

“Milk from the indigenous cattle contains higher nutritional value to fight diseases," said an official.

For multiple reasons, India has seen a decline in indigenous cattle over the last several decades. Now the Department of Animal Husbandry is promoting uses of IVF for cattle to preserve the indigenous, rare bovines.

The DAHD has been carrying out similar efforts for Banni, Tharpakar and Ongole breeds too.

Earlier in October, India’s first Banni buffalo IVF calf was born in Gujarat’s Somnath district while Suratgarh in Rajasthan recorded the birth of the first female calf of Tharpakar breed, conceived through IVF technology.

In an another story, A first IVF calf of “Banni" breed of buffaloes, found primarily in Gujarat’s Kutch region, was born at a farmer’s house in the state’s Gir Somnath district, an official said on Saturday.

The process was carried out to enhance the number of genetically superior buffaloes to increase milk production, the official said.

Banni buffalo is known for its resilience and higher milk producing capacity in an arid environment. A “Banni" buffalo belonging to a dairy farmer from Dhanej village in Gir Somnath gave birth to an IVF male calf, in what the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying called the birth of the first calf of the breed born using in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

