In a first, India will send its three scientists at the depth of 5,000 meters in the sea for its maiden deep sea manned mission in 2024, said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology. Singh had launched Mission Samudrayan at Chennai on October 29, this year, which is said to be India’s first manned deep-sea ocean mission and which will help India join the handful of countries like China, Russia, Japan, France and the USA, who have submersible vehicles enabling them to carry out subsea activities. The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) will be undertaking Samudrayan which is a part of the Deep Ocean Mission having a total budget of Rs 4,077 crores for five years.

The preliminary design of MATSYA 6000, the submersible vehicle has been completed with the help of organizations namely ISRO, IITM and DRDO which were roped in for the development of the vehicle. The vehicle is expected to be ready for trials by the second quarter of 2024 and the sea trials of 500m rated shallow version of it is expected to take place in the last quarter of 2022.

“This niche technology shall facilitate Ministry of Earth Sciences, MoES in carrying out deep ocean exploration of the non-living resources such as polymetallic manganese nodules, gas hydrates, hydro-thermal sulphides and cobalt crusts, located at a depth between 1000 and 5500 meters," said Singh according to a PIB press release.

The indigenously built vehicle has a capacity of carrying three people in a titanium sphere measuring 2.1m in diameter for twelve hours with a ninety-six hours support emergency endurance. MATSYA has a depth capacity of 6000 m while Fendouzhe, the manned submersible made by China has a capacity of nearly 11,000m in depth.

Besides this, ISRO is also set to launch “Gaganyaan" in 2023, India’s first human space mission in order to send humans to the low orbit of Earth. Following this India will become the fourth country to do so after US, China and Russia who had earlier sent humans to space in spaceflights.

