India's First Virtual Influencer is 21-year-old Kyra with over 95K Followers on Instagram

India finally has its first virtual influencer, 21-year-old Kyra. Blurring the lines between fantasy and reality, these digital avatars are popular with teenagers and will yield increasing power as interest grows in metaverse, industry experts say. A virtual influencer can be termed as a fictional character with a social media account which is run by a content creating team. The idea is to collaborate with brands. Kyra is a creation of business head at Top Social India, Himanshu Goel. He is an engineer with an MBA degree from Ahmedabad. Also, he has been responsible for leading the project since its ideation in 2020. Kyra had a soft launch in December 2021. Her official date of birth is January 28, 2022. While speaking about his creation, Goel in a report by Hindustan Times said, “We focussed on it as an entire business. Eventually, Kyra will be independent and unrelated to an agency. Even now, the name of our brand isn’t part of her profile."

He further told that he was really unsure as to how the audience would react. “But the amount of engagement Kyra got was encouraging, even though there were some trolls," Goel says. The account has been getting 1k new followers a day.

Kyra happens to be a good idea with brands that follow international trends, especially in the fields of technology, lifestyle and fashion. However, the team is being careful about partnerships and is yet to announce any.

While esplaining brand collaboration, Goel said, “They get their first virtual ambassador. Plus, imagine this: There’s a brand that wants to do a travel campaign. Flying an actual influencer around the world will be much more expensive than a virtual influencer, who can be placed in front of say, Hawa Mahal, using an actual picture or one recreated in 3D. Kyra has already done ‘shoots’ in front of Amer Fort and so on. Also, virtual influencers will never age or get into controversies. If there is a controversy, you can replace a copywriter or designer and end the controversy instantly. It helps that Kyra’s existence is more of a business or creative decision, not an emotional one. If the story is right, there’s no getting swayed by money."

Not just India, but Bangkok also has a virtual influencer. Bangkok Naughty Boo is one of a new generation of influencers in Asia promising to stay forever young, on-trend, and scandal-free — because they are computer-generated. “I’m 17 forever, non-binary, with a dream of becoming a pop star," Bangkok Naughty Boo — who uses they/them pronouns — said in an introductory video sent to AFP.

