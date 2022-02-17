India's Youngest Mayor From Kerala, Arya Rajendran, Set to Marry State's Youngest MLA

India’s youngest Mayor, 22-year-old S Arya Rajendran from Kerala, and 28-year-old MLA KM Sachin Dev, also from the state, are all set to tie the knot. While Rajendran is Kerala’s Thiruvanathapuram Corporation Mayor, Dev is the youngest MLA in the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly. The date of the wedding has not been decided yet. As per Hindustan Times, the wedding date will be announced after the couple consult with their families. As per New Indian Express, they have known each other since the days they worked with Balasangham and SFI. It has been reported that the CPM district leadership also approves of their marriage. The dates of the marriage will soon be announced after the CPM State Committee meeting. Initial talks about the marriage have happened between both the families. As per On Manorama, Sachin’s father MK Nandakumar has confirmed the marriage alliance. “We are good friends and worked in the Students Federation of India (SFI) for many years. Initially, we informed our party and parents, and both welcomed it. So, we made it public," said Arya Rajendran.

Before becoming an MLA, Dev served as an SFI state secretary when he contested the Assembly elections from Balussery. He has also been appointed as a Secretary for All India Joint (SFI). As per reports, he pursued a degree in English at Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode and LLB at Government Law College, Kozhikode. He was also appointed as a chairman for Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Arya is serving as a state president of Balasangham and a state committee member of SFI. She was elected from Mudavanmukal ward from Nemom Assembly at the age of 21. In addition, she was also appointed as the mayor of the corporation and is considered to be the youngest mayor in the country.

India is no stranger to young and committed achievers like Rajendran and Dev. For instance, twenty-one-year-old Anushka, who hails from Bihar’s Seohar district, created history by becoming the youngest mukhiya (village head) in the recently conducted Bihar Panchayat election, as per India.com. At an age where people are still in their colleges and looking for jobs, Anushka decided to contest the election from her village, Kushahar. Her participation got full support from the local villagers and Anushka managed a convincing win against her closest rival. When the election results were declared, Anushka received 2625 votes compared to 2338 votes attained by her closest rival, Rita Devi.

When asked why she decided to contest the election at such a young age, Anushka said that she wanted to bring change to her area that deals with several issues.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.