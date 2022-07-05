IndiGo Crew's Mass Sick Leave to Attend Air India Recruitment Drive Sends Memes Soaring

Be it school or college, planning a mass bunk has always been on the to-do list for many of us. While the act may be innocuous when pulled off by students, it recently caused several flight delays when IndiGo crew members resorted to a mass bunk to reportedly attend a recruitment drive of another airline. Around 50 IndiGo flights were affected since, according to sources, many cabin crew members together took a sick leave to appear for an Air India recruitment drive. While passengers faced delays due to the mass planning, the incident spawned some of the most amusing memes on the internet.

Scores of users drew a parallel between the incident and the way college students used to abruptly miss classes together for an outing.

This user highlighted what the airline management had to deal with after the mass bunk of the crew members.

This one noted the plight of the passengers who faced flight delays.

This meme captures the joy cabin crew must be experiencing after managing to rope in each other for a mass bunk.

This is what the situation must have been at the Air India recruitment drive.

Now that the cabin crew’s plan has been busted, it would be amusing to see how they tackle the situation once back at work.

This one imagined the situation of that one ill-fated crew member who must have been actually sick that day but will now have a hard time proving that to his employer.

According to the ministry of aviation, 55 per cent of the domestic flights were impacted due to the mass leave of the cabin crew members. Following this, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took cognizance of the incident and also directed the airline to issue a clarification over the flight delays.

