Indigo Faces Intense Backlash for Not Allowing Person with Special Needs Board Flight

A complaint against Indigo airline for not letting an adolescent with special needs board a flight at Ranchi airport has gone viral. Since then, support for the young person has poured in from all corners. Netizens have accused the airline of being discriminatory and misbehaving with the family of the aggrieved. The matter came to light when a user posted about the incident. Here is the full text of the complaint:

“Yesterday an @IndiGo6E staff at Ranchi Airport did this. Shame on you @IndiGo6E @JM_Scindia @DGCAIndia @PMOIndia.

Please take strictest possible action."

The post was originally made on Facebook with photos and videos of the incident.

Indigo is facing widespread criticism for this action. The airline has said that it did not allow the child to board because he was in a state of panic. However, customers felt that the incident could have been dealt with differently.

“As a special needs parent, we face this every day in our country. Brands that are insensitive will lose out on millions of us. I would like to see a formal apology from @IndiGo6E failing which our entire group of 400+ special needs parents at Team Isthmus would boycott Indigo!"

“This is an unbelievable violation of the rights of a specially abled passenger — and such arrogance! @IndiGo6E is the same airline whose staff thrashed an elderly passenger before. This man must be sacked."

“@IndiGo6E staff badly needs #AutismAwareness. In spite of having our Disability Certificate and UDID Card - we were not allowed to board as part of priority boarding and we had struggle waiting with my ASD son once. Foundations of #AutismAwareness missing with their staff."

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia has tweeted that ‘there is zero tolerance towards such behaviour’ and appropriate action would be taken soon.

