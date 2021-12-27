Home » News » Buzz » Indigo Pilot Makes Announcement in Tulu, Delights Passengers on Mumbai-Mangaluru Flight

First Officer Pradeep Padmashali made flight announcement in Tulu on board a Mumbai-Mangaluru Indigo flight. (Image: Twitter)
Twitter users were very happy to see the viral video where the pilot announced in Tulu and many commented that airlines should promote regional languages.

Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: December 27, 2021, 17:34 IST

Passengers onboard an Indigo flight were in for a delightful surprise when their pilot decided to make a flight announcement in Tulu language before take off. First Officer Pradeep Padmashali ended up giving a nice surprise to fliers on his Mumbai Mangaluru flight on December 24. The Indigo flight 6E 6051 was due to take off at around 7pm when the officer spoke in the microphone where he welcomed all on his flight and wished them a comfortable journey to Mangaluru which was to take an hour and five minutes.

Padmashali then repeated the same message in English and also informed the passengers who did not know the language that it was his mother tongue ‘Tulu’ and is spoken in Dakshin Kannada area of Karnataka.

A social media user shared the clip online and it has garnered a lot of praise. “We usually hear pilots making announcements in Hindi and English. It was really nice to hear something in Tulu."

Tulu is primarily spoken in Dakshina Kannada and Udipi and is known for its oral literature. Efforts have been taken in the last two decades to popularise the language.

Twitter users were very happy to see this and many commented that airlines should promote regional languages like this:

An Indigo representative had reportedly confirmed the incident to The New Indian Express. “Pilot Pradeep Padmashali is a native of Mangaluru. Indigo is taking regular steps to connect with its flyers and using regional languages is just one of such initiatives," TNIE quoted the official as saying.

Buzz Staff A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and culture.

first published: December 27, 2021, 17:34 IST