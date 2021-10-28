Indonesian Fishermen May Have Found 'Island of Gold' as 'Hidden' Jewels Resurface

A group of Indonesian fishermen may have found Sumatra, the Island of Gold belonging to the Kingdom of Srivijaya, dating back to the 14th century. Fables in the area claimed that there is a hidden treasure in the crocodile-laden Musi river near Palembang. As a result, for the past five years, fishermen have been diving in the river to locate the treasure.

In the span of five years, fishermen in the area discovered various precious artifacts, including a life-size statue of Buddha studded with expensive gemstones and jewels worth crores of rupees. In addition, the fishermen recently unearthed multiple ceremonial gold rings, coins, and bronze monks’ bells during one of the night dives in the Musi river.

“In the last five years, extraordinary stuff has been resurfacing. Gold coins, Buddhist statues, and all kinds of gems you might read in the tail of Sinbad The Sailor have been found on the Island of Sumatra. You would think it is made up, but it is actually real," said Dr Sen Kingsley, maritime archaeologist, in an interview with the Guardian.

According to a study, the Kingdom of Srivijaya was in control of the arteries of the Maritime Silk Road, a vital route for the exchanging of goods between China and the Arab regions. “For over 300 years, the rulers of Srivijaya mastered the trade routes between the Middle East and imperial China. It became the international crossroads for the finest produce of the age. The Western Mediterranean world, during the 8th century, entered a dark phase, when one of the greatest kingdoms in the world erupted on the South-east Asian map," Kingsley added.

The kingdom is believed to have close associations with the Indian subcontinents too. Many artifacts, including artifacts related to the Hindu deity Rahu’s head, were also found in the region.

Since the excavation site is not properly regulated, the fishermen sell the artifacts before archaeologists can properly study them. Kingsley believes that many gems and statues have been wiped off the world’s radar by the international antiquities market.

