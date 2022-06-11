Indonesian Man 'Marrying' Goat in Hope of Going Viral Sparks Outrage

People resort to all kinds of bizarre activities to get famous or viral on social media. An Indonesian man recently made his entry into the list by surpassing the levels of sanity. Saiful Arif, who hails from Indonesia’s Gresil, allegedly married a goat. The 44-year-old, who is a content creator on YouTube and TikTok, shot a video of the eccentric wedding and shared it.

In the video, the goat is seen wearing a shawl and the attendees of the wedding are seen wearing the traditional Javanese attire. The video reposted by SuryaTV, shows Saiful reciting nikah and mentioning the dowry of 22,000 rupiah (roughly Rs 117).

His publicity stunt outraged netizens and garnered criticism for producing such “distasteful content." Along with Saiful, the locals surrounding the “couple" from the dreadful ceremony also came under hot waters.

Advertisement

The public’s anger forced Saiful to come out and admit that the film was made exclusively for “content purposes." He explained that the goal of making this video was to make it go viral on social media and that he had no intention of offending anyone with it because his sole goal was to entertain people. “I apologise and repent to Allah SWT for my mistake as a groom who married a goat. I promise not to repeat this act again," Saiful was quoted by Indonesia Posten.

This is not the first time when people have tied knots with animals. In a similar incident, Deborah Hodge, a 49-year-old woman in the UK married her cat, India, after getting fed up with her landlord’s refusal to allow her to have pets. She married the cat out of fear of losing her.

Deborah had previously been forced to forgo her pets by previous landlords so this time, she found a way to ensure that she is not separated from her pet. “I recited vows under the universe that no man will ever tear myself and India apart," she said. The wedding was attended by guests and officiated by Deborah’s legally appointed friend.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and watch Top Videos and Live TVhere.