Indonesian Man Went to Buy Weed, Got Celery Instead and Cops Had a Hearty Laugh

There have been several cases where people have received bizarre things after placing an order online. Having gone through a similar experience, an Indonesian man approached the police with his grievance. However, his complaint wasn’t an ordinary one. The person claimed that he had paid for marijuana to a drug dealer but he scammed him and gave him celery instead.

The amusing incident came to light via a video that was shared on Instagram and has since gone viral.

Shot inside a police station, the video showed the aggrieved man sitting on a chair while holding a wrapped object. As the police enquired further, the man shared that he had bought the weed for 50,000 Rupaiah ($3.48 approx) from the dealer. “But it was only ordinary leaves," he added.

Hearing this, the policemen burst into laughter while asking the man to uncover the contents of the paper. He opened the packet to reveal that it indeed contained some grass and celery and not the weed that he had hoped for.

The man had filed the report at the Palembang police station in South Sumatra, according to police commissioner Mario Invanry, head of the narcotics unit of the Palembang Police. The man was told that marijuana is a classified rug and he could be arrested for its possession. But later, the police decided to let the man, who claimed to be a motorcycle taxi driver, go.

For those who are unfamiliar with the drug, it may be mistaken for any ordinary grass or even a leafy vegetable. In one bizarre case, a family in Uttar Pradesh had to be hospitalized after they consumed a dish laced with weed thinking that it was methi or fenugreek in 2020, as reported by The Indian Express. https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/bizarre/up-family-lands-in-hospital-after-eating-marijuana-sabzi-thinking-its-meethi-6484674/

