Indonesian 'Playboy King' is All Set to Marry For 88th Time And His Bride is an Ex-wife

The 61-year-old man identified as Kaan is set to marry one of his previous wives. Kaan believes that the love between them never faded. He said that he could not refuse a woman returning to him.

Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 08:44 IST

Indonesia

Kaan is a farmer by profession and it's not clear how many kids he has from his marriages. (Credits: Reuters)
Sometimes people fail to even handle one marriage in their life, but this elderly man from Indonesia is preparing to be wedded for the 88th time. The 61-year-old man identified as Kaan is set to marry one of his previous wives, reported Malay Mail. The report said that the woman was Kaan’s wife number 86. Surprisingly, their previous marriage only lasted for a month. However, Kaan believes that the love between them never faded. He said that he could not refuse a woman returning to him.

“Although it has been a long time since we separated, the love between us is still strong," he said. The 61-year-old believes that the new spouse is madly in love with him.

Kaan is a farmer by profession and it’s not clear how many kids he has from his marriages.

The man’s unusual story of marrying multiple times began when he was just fourteen. The now senior citizen was wedded at an early age to a woman who was two years older than him. Reportedly, it was his poor attitude that led to his first separation after remaining married for only two years. However, he did not explain what this ‘poor attitude’ was. “Due to my poor attitude then, my wife asked for a divorce after two years into the marriage," the 61-year-old added. After the failure of his first marriage, Kaan decided to seek spiritual help that would lead women to go crazy for him.

The senior citizen explained that he never wishes to harm women and is utterly against playing with their emotions. He continued, “But I do not want to do things that are not good for women. I also refuse to play with their emotions." To refuse to commit immorality, the man chooses to get married instead. “Rather than committing immorality, it is better that I get married," he added.

