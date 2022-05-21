Indonesian Tribe’s Bizarre Ritual Prohibits NewlyWeds From Using Toilet For Three Days

Weddings, especially in Asia, are a big bundle of rituals and processions. For instance, in India, the bride throws grains while leaving the house so that after her, the house maintains prosperity. However, some rituals are so bizarre that even hearing about them makes you question sanity, let alone performing them.

For instance, a ritual that is still given utmost importance by the people of an Indonesian tribe. As per the regulations of their traditions, a newly married couple, right after the wedding, have to live for three days without going to the loo. You heard that right. To hold onto happiness in the later years of your married life, the couple is required to hold it in for the first three days of their married life.

The ritual is native to the people of Tidong tribe, who are mostly farmers. The Tidong people belong to the north-eastern region of Borneo, near the border between Indonesia and Malaysia. Whenever a wedding ceremony is held in the tribe, the couple, once all processions are done, are taken to a room where they have to spend the first three days of their marriage. During this period, the couple is prohibited from using the toilet.

There are a group of people who supervise the three-day tenure. These people are responsible for giving the couple small amounts of food and water so that the need to use the washroom does not arise. The supervision also includes seeing that the couple does not cheat and relieve themselves secretly.

The ritual still breathes due to a concrete belief that if a couple passes, they will enjoy a happy, long-lasting marriage, and if they fail, the marriage is expected to end soon. Therefore, to avoid such supposed turmoil, people still perform this ritual diligently.

