Indonesian Woman Swallowed Alive By 22-Foot Python

In a horrifying incident, a 22-foot-long python ate a 54-year-old woman in Indonesia. As per the police, a search started after the victim, identified as 54-year-old Jahrah, did not come home after collecting rubber from a plantation in the Jambi region. While speaking to CNN Indonesia, Betara Jambi Police Chief AKP Herafa said that the victim’s husband searched the entire area. He only found her sandals, headscarf, jacket, and knife. The next day, the husband, along with his search party, came across a giant snake with a swollen midsection.

It is being assumed that the python might have bit Jahrah, then wrapped itself around her before swallowing her. It would have taken at least two hours. Image of the python have been uploaded on Twitter. Have a look:

The people cut the snake and found her remains inside its body.

Meanwhile, earlier, a clip posted on Instagram showed a red-headed krait swallowing another snake whole. The large venomous elapid reptile then takes what looks like a burp after a grand meal. The Red-headed Krait is a rare species of potentially highly venomous snake. It inhabits forested lowlands, hills and lower montane areas below 900 meters in elevation. They have a black or bluish-black body which is triangular in cross-section. Their enlarged vertebral scales form a clear ridge along the dorsal line. Some species have pale yellowish scales too.

While its head is usually bright red, sometimes it can have an orange or yellow head too. This colour extends slightly onto their neck. Their short tail spots the same colour that extends slightly onto the lowermost part of their body. Their belly is pale.

