Indore Institute of Law Ad Starring Harvey Specter or Jagdishwar Mishra Goes Viral

Indore Institute of Law took a creative step and published an Ad in the newspaper which has now gone viral. The advertising is on the front page of a leading daily. The Ad basically draws a comparison between the potential of students by comparing them with fictional characters from the American drama series ‘Suits’ and Akshay Kumar’s movie ‘Jolly LLB 2’.

“You can be Harvey Specter or Jagdishwar Mishra, choice is yours," read the Ad.

The image has now gone viral and managed to gather nearly 19K likes on the internet. Have a look for yourself:

“May be some parents still opt for Jagdishwar Mishra. Coz they see Canada Kumar as the role model for their kids whereas Harvey is a foreigner," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I’m Saul Goodman. Did you know that you have rights? The Constitution says you do. And so do I. I believe that until proven guilty, every man, woman, and child in this country is innocent. And that’s why I fight for you… Better Call Saul." The comment was made as the Twitter user shared an image from the show.

Another Twitter user wrote, “I like how this is open to interpretation, they aren’t making any definitive claims as to what they will make you."

Here are a few reactions:

What do you think about the Ad?

