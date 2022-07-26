Indore Residents 'Donate' Clothes to Ranveer Singh after Viral Nude Photoshoot

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot spread like wildfire on social media. He bared it all for the Paper Magazine photos, also recreating American icon Burt Reynolds’ photos. Some people loved it, and since it’s India, some were outraged. In fact, people in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore have taken Ranveer’s nakedness in the photos- which has nothing to do with them- a little too personally. An NGO reportedly started a clothes donation drive for the actor.

In videos going viral on social media, people could be seen queuing up to drop clothes inside a box bearing Ranveer’s photos from the shoot, and also holding an offensive tagline reading “manasik kachra" (mental garbage). One clip was shared by a TV9 Bharatvarsh journalist on Twitter.

Ranveer’s photoshoot also waded him into legal trouble. An application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media, an official said, PTI reported.

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said. The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Ranveer, in true Ranveer fashion, told Paper Magazine, for which the photoshoot was done: “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f**king naked. You can see my f**king soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable."

