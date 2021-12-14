Indore Teen Hangs Himself Accidentally While Shooting Instagram Reel

A 16-year-old boy from Indore in Madhya Pradesh hung himself accidentally while shooting an Instagram reel. He wanted to make a fake hanging sequence for the photo-sharing platform, but accidentally strangulated himself. Aditya, son of Devilala Nayak and a class 10 student, was a social media addict. He used to upload videos regularly on all social media platforms, the family said. In the past, his family had made him delete all such apps but last week his parents had gone to attend a marriage function in Ratlam. Not willing to let go of the opportunity, Aditya called his friends to his house and tried to shoot a fake video of hanging. However, as the teen climbed on a chair and put a noose around his neck, he slipped, leading to the rope making a deathly grip. The other terrified youngsters fled the scene. The incident came to light only after Aditya’s younger brother, Rajdeep, returned from coaching classes in the afternoon. He called up neighbours and rushed his brother to a private hospital but the youth was declared brought dead by the physician.

The police later seized Aditya’s mobile phone for investigation. The friends of the deceased have confirmed that the teenager was shooting a fake video, but no such clip has been found in the phone yet. The case is under investigation.

Earlier this year, an Instagram influencer from Mumbai was arrested for faking his own death online. Iffy Khan (Irfan Khan) was arrested by police for promoting self-harm. The influencer shot a video of himself where he was seen sitting on railway tracks in Mumbai after he was reportedly rejected by his lover. The video was edited to give an impression that he was hit by a train. The video was shared by social media users on Twitter and went viral. Eventually, it attracted the attention of Bandra police.

