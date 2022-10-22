Inflatable Halloween Pumpkin Twice the Size of a House Rings in Spooky Season

Instagram user Kiel James Patrick’s account is the epitome of the Halloween spirit. All photographs have hues of bright red, orange, and yellow. Photos of fireplaces, spooky houses, costume-clad children, and lots of pumpkins have populated the content creator’s Instagram grid. Kiel, who has over a million followers on the social media website, recently caught netizens’ attention with one unique Halloween decoration. A rather massive inflatable pumpkin. And when we say massive, we mean larger than a double-storied house. Take a look!

In the video that he posted online, Kiel related the story behind what he is calling “The Great Pumpkin". He started off by telling his followers that his father had the largest Halloween inflatable in the neighbourhood for nearly ten years. Of course, Kiel’s old man is proud of the achievement. But recently, Kiel stated, the neighbourhood has tried to match the pace, getting their own big spooky Halloween inflatables. These ranged from a skeleton to the friendly ghost Casper to a scary green monster. Kiel’s dad lost his Halloween spirit since he was outdone by the neighbours.

To lift his mood, the entire family pitched in to buy his dad the largest available float on the e-commerce website Amazon. They had hoped that regaining his place as the “neighbourhood Halloween float king" would lift his spirits. The family bought and placed the huge pumpkin inflatable in the front yard of the house. The decoration ended up being twice the size of the house itself, attracting much praise from the neighbours. Kiel’s father was so thrilled by the Great Pumpkin that he has decided to leave it up until Christmas!

The video of the entire saga has gone viral with 63,000 likes and counting. Netizens are glad that Kiel’s dad got his Halloween spirit back up. They are also quite happy about how the entire family tried to help in the endeavour. Needless to say, people found the Great Pumpkin hilarious!

“This made me laugh so hard," commented one user. Another termed the effort “Family goals", and yet another one responded, saying “I love this so much!! Great kids!!!"

