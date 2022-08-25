Influencer Bobby Kataria Remains on the Run, Police Declare Bounty on Him

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria has been on the run since August 11. This comes after the cops are constantly trying to look for him after he faced an FIR for sending death threats to a Gurugram woman. In the latest development, the police have revealed that there will bounty declared for whoever manages to find the missing influencer. The instructions were given by DGP Ashok Kumar to Dehradun SSP.

An FIR was lodged against Kataria and 10 others at Gurugram. Kataria has been booked by Gurugram Police for thrashing a woman, giving her death threats and posting vulgar messages about her on social media. The complainant, who is a resident of Ashok Vihar in Gurugram, alleged that Kataria went to a championship organised in Gurugram Sector 5, forcefully stopped the event and all the accused announced their own team as winner and proceeded to give them the medal and prize money.

“When I asked for the money, they started misbehaving and threatened to kill me. They have been harassing me and posting vulgar messages about me on Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp," India Today quoted the woman as stating in her FIR. She said that she has even had to leave her house with her son.

The complainant also demanded strict action against Kataria and the others accused in the matter.

Recently, a video of Bobby Kataria smoking inside an airplane created havoc and outrage on social media. Speaking to ANI, Kataria said, “The video in which I was seen smoking was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed. It completely contradicts the airline’s statement wherein it had confirmed the incident took place in one of its aircraft in January this year.

In another incident, an investigation was launched by Uttarakhand’s director general of police Ashok Kumar after a video of Kataria consuming alcohol on a busy Dehradun road went viral. It all started on July 28 when Haryana resident Kataria uploaded the video to his verified account. The short clip triggered widespread anger. The influencer has around 6.3 lakh followers on the photo and video-sharing platform.

