Influencer Shares About Her 'Thriving' Business on LinkedIn, Gets Reality Check on Twitter

Global Influencer and fashion entrepreneur Masoom Minawala took to her LinkedIn and shared few tips on success and entrepreneurship. The influencer talked about her very own journey and highlighted how she was was not academically inclined and dropped out of diploma. She further highlighted that it was the zeal and passion for work which kept her going and it is the reason as to why she has achieved so much. “With skill, with determination, with passion and zeal to work," she wrote.

“So let this serve as a reminder that everyone has different learning styles and academic achievements aren’t the only dictators of your success in life," she wrote in the caption. However, it seems like Twitter does not agree with her on the same. There are many who are criticising her. “Yes, because your father, the millionaire jeweler and you not paying your interns couldn’t be the reason for your thriving business," wrote a Twitter user. Have a look:

Another person wrote, “sis just say generational wealth and go." Meanwhile, another person commented, “This is why I much prefer old school nobility. They knew they didn’t deserve it, didn’t care, and enjoyed their spoils in silence. The new school makes everyone suffer through their need for validation."

One person commented, “Solely pursuing passion (without any academic achievements or a backup degree) is only a privilege for the very well off section of society, no attack but they kind of know deep down even if they don’t push hard academically and just surf thru their 20s chilling out partying and vacationing , they are still gonna make it big in life and be well settled down the line , for the abundance of generational wealth they have."

What is your take on this?

