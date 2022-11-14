Influencer, Who Underwent 18 Surgeries to Look 'Korean', is Transitioning Back to Being British

British-born YouTuber and Influencer, Oli London is now detransitioning back into a British male after living the last six months as a Korean woman. The influencer, who previously mentioned his pronouns as they/them, underwent 18 plastic surgeries to look like a Korean woman. However, his journey began when he tried to look like BTS member Park Jimin. Oli was supposed to go for further surgeries, including a genital reassignment surgery in Bangkok, Thailand, aiming to look like singer Rosé from Blackpink.

Talking to E! News, the 32-year-old said that while he was “temporarily satisfied" with who he was in the past, he realized he no longer wanted to “change and go through my transition anymore." He also mentioned that he is “detransitioning back to male." Oli further added, “I have taken some time to truly reflect on being a woman and have realized it is simply not for me. However beautiful I felt with long hair and more feminine features I now want to go back to being my original self—a biological man."

The influencer mentioned that he has shaved all of his hair and is auctioning it on eBay to raise funds in order to donate to Iranian women’s charities and help the women of Iran. Oli further explained that even though he is now transitioning back into a man, he still wants to be the biggest advocate for women and wants to speak up for the women in Iran.

On his Instagram, the influencer also shared that he wants to be open about his identity struggle. By doing so, he hopes that he can help parents, children, and others who may be confused about their identity or unsure about their gender. “I want to use my experience to better educate people to make informed decisions and the right decision for them personally so that they don’t do something they regret later," he wrote.

Meanwhile, he has also announced that after releasing his final music album in January 2023, he is taking a break from his music career and will focus in a new direction: politics. Oli mentioned that he aims to help make the world a better place, speak out for the voiceless, and help fight for equality.

