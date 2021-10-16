Influencers Add New Trend to Cart, Dance to 'In Da Getto' in Supermarket

A year of pandemic keeping people at home, 2021 has made the influencers come out in public again, and this time they’re taking over supermarkets. The newest dance challenge to take over Instagram Reels is not one you can do at home, but requires you to be in public, have great confidence - and trust your phone isn’t going to fall. Set to the tune of J Balvin’s and Skrillex’s song ‘In Fa Getto’ which was released in July this year, the trend involves strategically putting your phone on the back of a shopping cart, sliding the cart in a straight row and following it as it moves, doing the dance steps. Sounds a little too complicated? Set to the peppy tune of ‘In Da Getto’s beats, the audio already has 539,000 reels in the few weeks since it started.

While the trend has been widely loved by influencers, it leaves the people also shopping at the supermarket, as well as the employees pretty confused (not to mention the nuisance of unmanned shopping carts). Here’s some of the ones with the highest views on Instagram.

But not everybody is vibing with this bop. Infact, many influencers are calling the reel trend out — by making a reel themselves.

Quite a few influencers have mentioned in the captions that it was quite embarrassing a trend to do in public, and some of them were even kicked out of the shop shortly after they shot the trend. To them, we’d like to say: understandable.

