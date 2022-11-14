Home » News » Buzz » Influencer's Tweet on How We Spend Time in a Lifetime is a 'Depressing' Reality Check

Influencer's Tweet on How We Spend Time in a Lifetime is a 'Depressing' Reality Check

Sahil Bloom who is known on Instagram for his inspirational and motivational videos shared a few life graphs which have left the netizens stunned.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 14:02 IST

Tweet on How We Spend Time in a Lifetime is a 'Depressing' Reality Check. (Image: Canva)
Tweet on How We Spend Time in a Lifetime is a 'Depressing' Reality Check. (Image: Canva)

Social media influencer Sahil Bloom who is known on Instagram for his inspirational and motivational videos shared a few life graphs which have left the netizens stunned. As we grow, we learn to prioritise things and people. Elaborating on the same, Sahil shared some data. His graphs highlight who we spend our time with throughout our lives. “The insights are simultaneously inspiring and depressing," he wrote in the caption. He further mentioned, “Always remember, it’s never too late to bend these graphs as you desire. You are in control of your own life and priorities!"

The graphs include time spent with family, friends, partner, children, coworkers, and alone. While every graph shows a decline as we grow up, the only graph that has an upward graph is the time that we spent alone. Also, one graph which stays stable is the time that one spends with their partner. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the graphs have gone viral. “You can love yourself only if there are two of you. One loving, and the one being loved. That still leaves one of you unloved," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Interesting data but curios to know why the time spent doesn’t increase in old age where we typically spend more time with family than when we were busy building careers."

“You can love yourself only if there are two of you. One loving, and the one being loved. That still leaves one of you unloved," commented another Instagram user.

Do you agree with these graphs?

first published: November 14, 2022, 14:01 IST
last updated: November 14, 2022, 14:02 IST

