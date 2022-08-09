'Insane': Assam Girl Injects Herself With Lover’s HIV-Positive Blood to Prove Her Love

From Shakespeare’s sonnets to love brewing at a college canteen, love knows no boundaries. Some might have cried in love, sacrificed in or for love but this incident is quite bizarre. In the Sualkuchi district of Assam, a minor girl proved her love for her boyfriend in an unusual manner. The 15-year-old teenager injected herself with blood taken from her boyfriend, who had HIV, using a syringe. Reportedly, the minor met the boy on Facebook. Reportedly, the girl fled away with the boy a couple of times but was brought back by her parents. This incident has left the internet amused.

Twitter users are reacting to the strange incident as the news is making rounds on the internet. A user shared the news on their Twitter space with the caption, “What?"

While someone commented and wrote, “At this age, they have tremendous faith in love the girl looks like a pre-teen where are her parents?" Another user reacted, “Darwin’s theory of survival of the fittest has been successfully refuted." Someone also mentioned the popular dialogue from Mughal-e-Azam and wrote, “Pyaar kiya to darna kya… HIV se darna kya."

The cybersurfers had a hard time digesting the bizarre incident as someone wrote, “What the beep, Ye sab chal kya raha hai duniya mein (What is going on the earth)." Another person wrote, “Few things are beyond understanding." Someone also wrote, “Love is blind taken to extreme level."

Many also shared the viral meme of a boy saying ‘Turu Lab’ stating, “Yha to banta hai yai," with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, as soon as the parents of the minor girl got aware of the step taken by her they have taken the legal route against the boy. The police arrested the youth, while the girl is under medical observation.

