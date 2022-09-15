'Insane': UK Man Hit by Lightning While Playing PlayStation at Home

A man from Oxfordshire, UK experienced a spine-chilling incident. Aidan Rowan, 33, was sitting on his couch in his living room, playing Stray on his PlayStation when he was struck by lightning. Netizens were shocked when Aidan Rowan took to Instagram to share the incident that happened to him earlier this month.

Sharing a picture of himself from the hospital, Aidan captioned the post, “So, I am absolutely not one for sympathy posts, I had to share this because of how insane it is. I was happily playing #stray on #playstation when there is a loud bang and I feel a heavy jolting sensation. 5 hours at the hospital confirmed that I was STRUCK BY LIGHTNING through the open window! Never going to play cute cat games during a thunderstorm again. I’m fine, just very sore, hell of a headache and burn stripes down my arm."

Advertisement

He was quoted by Metro as saying, “There was a very loud crack of thunder and I sort of felt a very heavy sensation all over and then a searing heat in my right arm where there are now burns." Reportedly, it was Aidan’s husband, Aaron, 32, that saw the first after-effects of this rare incident on his husband.

Aidan said it took about a minute to come back to his senses, and he was very confused. He went upstairs and asked his husband for a wet towel as he didn’t know what had happened but felt that his arm was burning.

Aaron then called his parents and rushed him to the hospital where Aidan was kept under observation for several hours after nine doctors from several departments came up to check on him. Aidan has got several scars on his left arm and a ‘starburst’-shaped burn on his right hand.

As soon as Aidan shared the picture online, one Instagram user commented, “OMG definitely glad you’re alright, but seriously, that’s the kind of stuff that can only happen to you." Another one wrote, “It feels very on-brand. Hope you get some rest and take care."

Advertisement

Aidan’s Instagram is now flooded with wishes for a speedy recovery.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here