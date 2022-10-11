Insect Damage to Plants is Worse Than Ever Before, Finds Study

Scientists from the University of Wyoming in the USA have discovered that leaf-eating insects are causing more damage to plants and forests than their ancestors ever did. As per the research published in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, despite a decline in the population, such insects have caused more damage in modern times. To reach the conclusion, scientists compared plant damage from the recent time to the damage seen in fossil records. This meant that plants today are experiencing unprecedented damage from insect herbivory. However, its consequences for plant fitness and evolution remain unknown.

Lead researcher Lauren Azevedo-Schmidt stated that their study worked to bridge the gap between researchers using fossils to study the plant-insect relationships and those who study these interactions in a modern context with fresh leaves, reported Earth.com. He also added, “We hypothesize that humans have influenced (insect) damage frequencies and diversities within modern forests, with the most human impact occurring after the Industrial Revolution. Consistent with this hypothesis, herbarium specimens from the early 2000s were 23 per cent more likely to have insect damage than specimens collected in the early 1900s, a pattern that has been linked to climate warming."

According to the study, “Fossilized leaves provide the longest-running record of hyper-diverse plant-insect herbivore associations. Reconstructions of these relationships over deep time indicate strong links between environmental conditions, herbivore diversity, and feeding damage on leaves."

Scientists have also found that human influence, such as global climate warming, the changes in insect feeding and timing of life cycle processes, urbanization, and the introduction of invasive plant and insect species, might be the reason why there is an increase in plant damage. This meant that beyond the human influence on plants and climate change, the other reason for this insect herbivory is the way in which humans interact with landscape patterns.

