Instagram Celeb Feline 'Stepan' Raises Rs 7 Lakh For Animals Stuck in Ukraine

Stepan, the ‘calm’ cat of Instagram, has raised a significant amount to help the animals stuck in Ukraine after Russia started its invasion. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military invasion of Ukraine triggering many people to leave the country. While many refused to leave without their pets, some had to leave their pets behind. It started when Stepan’s owners shared a post about how he helped in raising USD 10,000 online. “My dear friends, I’m heartedly grateful for your responsiveness and support! We gathered $10 035, and these funds will be transferred to @happy_paw, @uanimals.official, @zoo_12m, @snezhana_zahist_tvarin, and Mykolaiv Zoo. Your contributions are priceless — thanks to your support, we might provide decent care and treatment for every animal in Ukraine," read the caption.

Since uploaded, the post has received a lot of love from netizens and over 300,000 likes. “Stay safe Stepan and this is so wonderful you’ve been able to assist in raising so much money for such a good cause," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Your cat is so amazing. I am so happy for this."

Meanwhile, there have been reports of Indians refusing to leave their furry companions behind amid the invasion. Ukrainians as well as Indian nationals who were stranded there have time and again refused to abandon their pets in the chaos. This resulted in India relaxing its rules for bringing back pets to the country from Ukraine. As per The Indian Express, an office memorandum (OM) issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying stated: “Considering unique and extraordinary situations in war-hit Ukraine wherein pre-export requisite formalities to export of pets into India may not be fulfilled, the import of pet dogs and / or pet cats along with stranded Indians being rescued by the Government of India, is being facilitated as one time relaxation measure."

Rishabh Kaushik, who studied at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics in east Ukraine, had not left Ukraine as he wanted to take his pet dog with him, a report in NDTV said. Now, however, him and his dog Maliboo are all set to fly out of Budapest to India.

Arya Aldrin went viral on social media after pictures of her trying to save her pet dog Saira amid the war in Ukraine surfaced. As per Times of India, Arya is a 20-year-old MBBS student from Kerala’s Idukki and she told the publication on Tuesday afternoon that they were both at the airport. They didn’t at the time possess any details on where they would be flying.

