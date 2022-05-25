Instagram Down: Impatient Netizens Refresh Their Feeds as Twitter Goes Up With Memes

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly facing an outage and as usual, several users have taken to Twitter to confirm if Instagram is working or not. While some users have reported feeds not refreshing, others are simply unable to log in. As per DownDetector, there have been multiple reports of the service not working since 9:45 am on Tuesday, May 25. There have been reports from several Indian cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Tweeples, however, have taken full advantage of the situation and have flooded the social media platform with hilarious memes, leaving netizens in complete splits.

This comes at a time when the Meta-owned social media platform has decided to bring in some changes. This year, Instagram is said to bring several features like a chronological feed, or the ability to rearrange posts in your feed, along with several more new features.

With parent company Meta’s ambitions around the metaverse, it has started introducing 3D avatars for Instagram Stories and direct messages, and is updating the existing avatars in Facebook and Messenger. The new 3D avatars are being seen as the company’s first step towards coming up with people’s appearance for the famous metaverse. The new avatars have only been launched for users in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

