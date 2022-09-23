Instagram Down Memes Flood Twitter as Photo Sharing App Suffers Brief Outage

Meta-owned Instagram reportedly faced an outage and as usual, several users have taken to Twitter to confirm if Instagram is working or not. Users around the world complained about the feed not working properly, problems with DMs, and more, as per 9to5Mac reports. According to DownDetector, Instagram went down around 9.32 am and the outage reports were 66 per cent for app crashes, 24 per cent for server connection, and the rest 10 per cent found it difficult to log in. Tweeples, however, have taken full advantage of the situation and have flooded the social media platform with hilarious memes, leaving netizens in complete splits.

Have a look for yourself:

This year, Instagram is said to bring several features like a chronological feed, or the ability to rearrange posts in your feed, along with several more new features.

With parent company Meta’s ambitions around the metaverse, it has started introducing 3D avatars for Instagram Stories and direct messages, and is updating the existing avatars in Facebook and Messenger. The new 3D avatars are being seen as the company’s first step towards coming up with people’s appearance for the famous metaverse. The new avatars have only been launched for users in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

