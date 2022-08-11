Instagram 'Influencer' Bobby Kataria Blocks Dehradun Road to Pour Himself a Drink, Faces the Music

In a bizarre incident, an investigation has been launched by Uttarakhand’s director general of police Ashok Kumar after a video of Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria consuming alcohol on a busy Dehradun road went viral. It all started on July 28 when Haryana resident Kataria uploaded the video to his verified account. The short clip has now triggered widespread anger. The influencer has around 6.3 lakh followers on the photo and video-sharing platform.

In the video, Kataria can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and consuming alcohol. Shot by one of his aides, the video has background music playing which says, “Roads apne baap ki."

An inquiry has been launched into the matter. DGP Kumar, in a report by The Times of India said, “The man seen in the video is blocking the road and consuming liquor in public." He further added that this is totally unacceptable and strict action will be taken.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of students consuming alcohol in a bus at Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu went viral. The clip showed a group drinking beer. A report in India Today said that the video was thought to be an old one initially, but later it was confirmed that it’s recent. The students were from a government school in Chengalpattu. They were travelling from Thirukazhukundram to Thachur. The district education official said that their department has taken note of the incident and police are conducting an investigation, said the India Today report.

In another incident, diving under the influence of alcohol, a 29-year-old woman got herself into further trouble in a bid to escape cops. She tried to deceive the officers by drinking some hand sanitiser before the breath test but apparently did not realise that it contained alcohol as well.

Driving a Suzuki Swift, shop assistant Sophie Nutter from Yorkshire was reported to have violently swerved across the road, which resulted in a smashed windscreen and four flat tires. Cops even found blood on the rear window and a headlight when they pulled her over. According to Daily Mail, cops noticed her drinking from a bottle of hand sanitiser on approaching her. After refusing to appear for a breathalyser test twice, she finally provided a sample. The woman registered 52 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which far exceeds the UK limit of 35 mcg.

