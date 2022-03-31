Instant Karma: 5 People, Beating Buffalo, Fling Into The Air -- Watch

Every other day, videos of animals either bring to fore their cuteness or give us life lessons. While there are many animal lovers out there who either have pets at home or carry out random acts of kindness for animals, there are also those who are sadistic and heartless enough to enjoy hurting animals.

There have been various videos of animal abuse that have gone viral in recent times and most would leave you pained and angry at the cruel treatment. However, in some cases, karma strikes such people immediately.

Since time immemorial, humans have domesticated animals and used them as means of transport, either riding them or using them to pull carts filled with goods from one place to another. The ethical conflict behind this is still debatable but what is certainly not humane is to beat these animals while they are pulling carts.

A video of one such atrocity is going viral on social media. In this, five people were seen running a buffalo tied to a cart, with one of them continuously beating the animal with a stick to make it run faster.

However, the tables soon turned for the five men as the buffalo ran into a divider along with the cart. The men in the cart were flung into the air and landed on the ground. The buffalo is seen galloping away leaving them behind.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the video with the caption ‘Karma’ and we are in total agreement.

