'Instant Karma': Woman Falls Off Bike While Attempting to Kick Another Biker

What goes around comes around is a cliche that we’ve all heard since our childhood. However, an instant demonstration of it was seen recently and it will make you believe that karma indeed does happen. A video has gone viral on social media and it shows a woman falling off a motorcycle while attempting to kick the man riding the bike next to her. The pillion passenger, a woman, lost her balance and tumbled to the ground.

A man and a lady are seen riding a pink motorcycle at the beginning of the video, while another individual is seen riding a bike next to them. After that, the woman starts to kick the rider on the next bike. However, she loses her balance and stumbles on the road. Unaware that the woman has fallen, the rider on the pink bike continues to drive away. He, however, comes to a halt after a few seconds. Nothing much has been revealed about the location of the video as well as the woman’s safety.

The eight-second video was shared on Reddit 2 days ago and has 96 percent upvotes with over 360 comments.

Many users commented about karma hitting the woman back for her action.“Never before has the whole, ‘Every action has an equal and opposite reaction’ been more relevant" said one user. Another user wrote, “Instant Karma." Some comments compared the scene to video game characters and actions. One user wrote, “Takes me back to the days of playing Road Rash." “Some real life Mario kart right there," said another.

Recently, similar instances of quick karma have occurred in which people intentionally hurting animals received their due consequences. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, posted a video of a child falling off what appears to be a fence after kicking a cow and receiving a kickback from the cow.

