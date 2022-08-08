International Cat Day 2022: 'Warm' Feline Snuggles With 'Scratchy' Iguana in Cute Video

Designated as International Cat Day, August 8 is being celebrated by cat owners across the globe. The day was established by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to recognise and honour one of the human’s most enduring and adorable companions. Now, on the day when we are celebrating cats, the internet has brought forth an intriguing but bizarre cat video in front of us.

While the internet is well known to churn out videos that showcase unusual yet adorable friendly relations between two different animals, we rarely witnessed a cat getting friendly with a reptile. In what turns out to be hard to digest, a video, which is making the rounds of the internet, exhibits a cat using an iguana’s body to scratch itself.

Posted by a Twitter page called Glurpo on August 7, the video has left the netizens stunned. All this time while we were getting all kinds of icky feelings, after looking at the spiky small scaled skin of iguanas, the Mexican lizard turned out to be useful to this cat who appeared to have found a resolution for her constant itching. The now-viral video opens by showing an iguana standing peacefully, while a cat uses the spikes of his head to scratch its neck and back.

Advertisement

Looking at the video it appears that the giant lizard is enjoying its cuddling time, as it has kept its eyes closed throughout, and even didn’t try to walk away when the cat stopped at last. Dropping the right question, the user wrote in the caption, “Does he like being used as a scratch pad?”

It turned out that this Twitter video is one year old, and has started to resurface on the internet. Originally the video was shared by a Reddit user Steve xyz8 about a year ago. While dropping the same video, the user wrote in the caption, “Love this little rubbing.” Netizens had all sorts of emotions looking at the video. While calling it a match made in heaven, one user commented, “One is made of warm, the other made of scratch. This is a match made in heaven.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another commented, “I don’t know much about this stuff, but I think this is absolutely adorable and as long as the animals/reptiles are ok then I think it’s good.” Few called it dangerous, as both the animals are very “unpredictable”. A third user commented, “You should never let cats around reptiles. Cats tend to love to bite and scratch and the bacteria under their nails is deadly to reptiles. Plus reptiles are wild animals and very unpredictable, and so are cats.” So far the video garnered more than 196 thousand likes and has been played around 3 million times.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here