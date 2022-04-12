Internet Can't Stop Looking at Al Pacino's Phone in this Photo and We Understand Why

There have been numerous instances when celebrities ended up sharing something on their social media which they did not intend to. This time, hawk-eyed fans spotted something amusing in a picture featuring legendary actor Al Pacino and Jason Momoa. Recently, Jason Momoa along with his friends visited an art exhibition where he attended the Julian Schnabel: For Esmé – with Love and Squalor’ exhibit. Following the visit, Jason dropped a series of pictures from his visit on his Instagram page which also featured Al Pacino. “So thankful to enjoy dinner with legends. All my aloha j," he captioned the post. Besides a selfie with Pacino and clicks of different arts at the exhibition, what caught netizens’ attention was a group picture where Momoa was having dinner with Pacino. Initially, everything seemed normal in the picture where the duo is seen smiling for the photo after having dinner along with their other friends.

But for a Twitter user, the dinner table had more than just empty plates. Marie Bardi spotted that apart from the old-school wired earphones placed right before Pacino, his phone cover had something fascinating on it. “Al’s headphones continue to be iconic, but I need a full investigation on whatever the f**k is supposed to be on his iPhone case," Marie wrote.

In a bid to decipher the picture, Marie shared screenshots of the photo with a close-up of Pacino’s mobile phone cover. In a subsequent tweet, Marie managed to unravel the mystery and figured out what was on Pacino’s phone cover.

She revealed that Pacino had a Shrek-themed phone case. Moreover, Marie also found the exact phone cover on Amazon and shared a screenshot in the tweet.

Soon after learning about Pacino’s love for Shrek, users flocked to the comment section and just could not get over it.

Learning that a legend has a Shrek-themed cover on his phone, one user decided to grab one.

Another said that it must be one of his kids who put the cover and not Pacino himself.

This user still could not believe if it was really Shrek on Pacino’s phone case.

Well, it is now confirmed that be it an acting legend or a kid, no one can hide their love for Shrek.

