Internet Celebrity Khaby Lame Speaks For The First Time on Camera

While scrolling social media, you must have many times come across reels from Senegalese YouTuber and content creator Khabane Lame, popularly known as Khaby Lame. He is an internet celebrity famous for posting life hack videos, wherein he navigates overly complicated scenarios in a simple way, but without uttering a single word. He is known for his famous “Khaby move". Interestingly, the 22-year-old content creator enjoys a fan following of 200 million followers on social media even though he does not utter a word in his video.

Now, Khaby has hit the headlines across the world, as for the first time he was finally seen speaking on camera. TikTok’s most-followed content creator who resides in Chivasso, Italy, was recently interviewed by content creator Nas Daily, who reached the country to talk to Khaby and share his story with the world.

In the video, it was revealed that Khaby with his family moved to Italy from Senegal in order to have a better living. Before he attained fame across the world, Khaby was a factory worker. During the interview, when Nas asked Khaby what makes his videos different, the content creator replied that his videos are “simple and easy."

Recently, cryptocurrency exchange Binance partnered with Khaby as their global brand ambassador. As per the agreement, Khaby will work to increase awareness and adoption of Web3. Meanwhile, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem will also create a non-fungible token (NFT) collection in Khaby’s name.

As Khaby’s struggling days are past now, several reports suggest that his estimated net worth is between $1-$2 million (Rs 7.38 crore-Rs 14.77 crore).

