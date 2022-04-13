Internet Cooks Up Stories to Mock LinkedIn's Obsession With 'Inspirational' Posts

LinkedIn users’ brand of motivation often ends up achieving the completely opposite effect, glorifying a hustle culture that isn’t all that. As burnout among young employees is on the rise, people have decided to post “LinkedIn roasts" which take the usual “inspirational" posts and exaggerate them to comic effect. Success stories need not be outlandish, given that no good deed goes unpunished in corporate culture, which is not what you’d believe if LinkedIn’s success stories were your standards. This is exactly what some Twitter users have been mocking in a viral thread. From company founders moving to the Himalayas just in appreciation of a potential employee’s brilliance to increasing workload on people on grounds of compassion, here are some bogus stories posted by people on LinkedIn.

Advertisement

Motivational stories can be, needless to say, motivational but whenever people fail to take into account the fact that not everyone has the same 24 hours, things can get messy. For instance, Kim Kardashian recently stirred up a storm when she told Variety that women need to work harder. She lamented in the interview, where she came to promote her new family reality TV programme, that people don’t appear to want to work for their money. “Get up and work," Kim said. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days." All of this while no two classes in the world have the same 24 hours, and Kim herself celebrated her 40th birthday on a private tropical island during the pandemic when millions were infected with Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.