Internet Hails Elderly Couple's Grit, Hardwork Who Sell Poha in Nagpur to Make a Living

A 70-year-old couple is being showered with praises, love, and affection over the Internet for their hard work and diligence. The couple, who hails from Nagpur, sells Tarri Poha, a dish that is popular among the people of the Orange City. Despite their feeble physique, the couple works hard to make ends meet and pay rent as they do not want to be dependant on anybody.

The inspiring story of the couple was brought to light by food vloggers named ‘Eatographers,’ who shared the video of the couple on Instagram. The elderly couple sells Poha for only Rs.10 and has been putting up a small stall every day for four years now.

Every morning, before the dawn breaks, the couple does the necessary preparation to run their shop for good 10 hours. They also sell Aloo Bonda for Rs.15. These prices for such lip-smacking dishes are another factor that made netizens shower praises for the couple.

The vloggers shared their story, and in the caption, wrote, “It has been four years since they started this stall. They are hardworking and full of hope." The caption also mentioned the details about their stall, including the address and the timings.

Since uploaded, the clip has been viewed by more than 1.5 crore people and has racked up more almost 10 lakh likes. Netizens were overwhelmed by the positive attitude and the determination of the elderly couple.

The vloggers later shared another video in which the lady is seen cooking the poha with homemade spices and condiments. Social media was amazed to see the drive for self-independence that the couple shows every day.

Users were more than ready to help the couple any way they could and started asking for contact details of the couple. Many users who do not live in Nagpur also offered help.

