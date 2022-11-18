Internet Imagines Celebrities Pete Davidson is 'Dating' in This Viral Twitter Trend

Pete Davidson has been trending on Twitter recently after reports of him dating supermodel Emily Ratajowski emerged. His dating life remains the topic of discussion once again after his breakup with his ex Kim Kardashian. With this, a new trend has started where people add random celebs or movie characters in the tweet and write how the comedian is dating the same. Not just celebs, but people are also using images of random things to make the trend even more hilarious.

“Pete Davidson is reportedly dating Yule Log Hot Chocolate," read a tweet by Tim Hortons UK. Another tweet read by a random person read, “Breaking news! Pete Davidson is currently dating Adi Tapiro. The two were seen hanging out in a fancy restaurant Wednesday night, having a laugh. Congratulations!"

Have a look:

Meanwhile, in August Kim Kardashian and Davidson’s romance got over. The duo, who were first romantically linked in October 2021, ended their relationship, claimed multiple reports. E! News reported news of the Kardashian, 41, and Davidson’s split first, quoting insiders who shared that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Pete had been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards!. Kim, however, continued to raise four kids—North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex Kanye West. “The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye. They are happily co-parenting," another insider shares with E! News.

