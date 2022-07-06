Internet is Searching for 'Intern' Who Gave Oddly Specific Subtitles for Stranger Things

If you thought Stranger Things writers Duffer Brothers were creative, wait till you hear about whoever (an intern, perhaps?) wrote subtitles for the Netflix smash hit. If one can overcome the barrier of subtitles, a whole new world of cinematic experience opens up, but this is not just true of foreign-language films. It can happen even with a show in a language that you know, and Stranger Things is proof. The subtitles for season 4 were descriptive to the extent that it seems like the writers were trying to design a whole sensory experience for the viewers. Case in point: “squelches away wetly".

In fact, there’s quite a bit of squelching wetly involved. For instance, Vecna is almost always squelching wetly, whether its the tentacles or the walking. The subtitles really tell you how to feel about scenes: “uneasy music grows more tense", “ominous pulsing" or “upbeat surfer music intensifies". In case you were having doubts, the subtitle writers also tell you what to think of Kate Bush’s iconic number as they write, “epic synth arrangement of ‘Running Up That Hill’ playing".

The creativity hasn’t been remiss upon fans of the show.

Give those writers a raise; we’re now fully convinced of how much wet squelching and synth was involved.

