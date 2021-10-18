Internet Noticed 'Photoshopped' Hand of Amitabh Bachchan in an Ad and It's Hard to Unsee

Artists know that audiences on social media are very unforgiving. When a photographer with a wide audience makes a mistake, it does not take long before their mistake becomes a meme. And if the mistake is linked to photoshop, it becomes some sort of a competition to point it out and joke about it. In the never-ending series of viral jokes around badly photoshopped images, a photo of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan with popular Marathi actress Pooja Sawant is going viral. The weird thing about the picture, which is attracting all the jokes, is that Bachchan is seen apparently holding the actress in the image with his left hand around Sawant’s shoulder, but the hand on Sawant’s shoulder seems stretched and very different from Bachchan’s right hand and looks very out of place, as pointed out by many social media users.

Advertisement

The viral photo is from a jewellery advertisement by Kalyan Jewellers in which the actors can be seen posing as a father-daughter duo. A Twitter user shared a picture of the advertisement asking if others noticed that Bachchan’s hand was “going too far." The user also wrote, “is it because the model is not a film star and Big B didn’t want to pose with her?". In answer to her question, many Twitter users corrected her speculation by pointing out that who she thought was a model is actually a well-known Marathi film actress. Sawant has also appeared in many Television shows.

Responding to the original tweet, another Twitter user wrote, “She is a very well known Film Star of Marathi Films and an ace Dancer," and has worked with Vidyut Jamwal in the 2019 Bollywood film Junglee. Some users tried to look closely to understand the matter.

A Twitter user pointed out that for the picture to be true, Bachchan “would need extra-long hands for his fingers to wrap all the way" around Sawat’s shoulder.

Advertisement

Showing their research skills, the user posted another advertisement by the jewellery brand, again featuring Bachchan in the exact same pose but with a different actress. Interestingly, in the image Bachchan’s hand does not reach around her shoulder, indicating that Bachchan and Sawant’s picture was actually photoshopped.

What do you think of the image?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.