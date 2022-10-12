Internet’s Most Hilarious Memes Recreated in Real Life are as Funny as You Thought

In the era of the social media boom, memes have emerged as a viral phenomenon that now serves as one of the major sources of entertainment on the internet. Initially, memes were restricted to images and catchphrases but now they are shared on a broader range evolving into elaborate GIFS, challenges, and viral sensational videos. Now, an internet user who can’t get enough of online memes recently decided to inculcate them in real life in the most hilarious manner. The user has literally turned his house into a major meme land by sticking up cut-outs of viral memes at different places in his house.

The video begins with the first cut out of Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscars 2022 fiasco. Wherein, the Men In Black fame’s hand was attached to the lock of a door. Meanwhile, comedian Chris Rock’s face was attached to the other end of the lock such that when someone tries to lock the door, Smith’s hand rest on Rock’s face. Another used viral meme was of NBA legend Michael Jordon’s crying face which was put right in front of the tap such that it captures him crying an eyeful of the river. From light switches, and washrooms to garbage bins various meme cut out were placed at the most unexpected places of the house with a whole new hilarious meaning attached to them. Watch the video below:

The viral clip has left netizens in splits, while a section of the internet was impressed with the idea, many flooded the post with laughing emoticons. A user wrote, “That is so hilarious."

Another added, “This should be minted into NFT. This is just rare."

One more commented, “Don’t know if you will get tired of these memes after checking countless memes in memeland."

The clip which has amassed over 4 lakh views on the micro-blogging site was shared on the official meme page of 9GAG.

