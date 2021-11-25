Invoking the Devi to Conducting Weddings, Bengal Women Stride Into Conventional Male Turf

Bengal has always prided itself for the high esteem it accords its women but it seems after the release of the Ritabhari Chakraborty and Soham Majumdar starrer ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti‘ directed by Aritra Mukherjee, there’s been a new sense of revolutionary consciousness unveiled among Bengalis. Female priests, female idol makers seem to be slowly starting to make a bigger splash in the Bengali society. It was forbidden for women to enter the place of ‘puja‘ or touch the contents of the it during menstruation earlier But now it is seen that women across the walks of society have thrown away these shackles.

By breaking into the traditional male bastions, we have seen earlier in Kolkata a motley group of women make a loud case for gender equality during Durga Puja. Female priests are rare and not the norm in India, but at 66 Pally Durga Puja, four female priests deviated from centuries-old customs, making this Durga Puja in Kolkata historic. All the ceremonies to honour the Goddess Maha Shakti were carried out by Nandini Bhowmick, Ruma Roy, Seymanti Banerjee, and Poulomi Chakroborty.

Many may have heard of the female priest. But have you ever heard of a woman arranging a wedding or chanting a marriage mantra? This time it was a female priest, Tanushree Chakraborty who tied a couple in the nuptial knot together in Siliguri.

Actor Ambarish Bhattacharya, who played an important role in the film ‘Brahma Janen…’ said, “Many discussions took place in the past about this inequality. But the way cinema can connect with people, no other medium can. Especially the films of Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy are very popular. People go to see because they know healthy entertainment can be found. The issue has reached the mass since the release of the film and I personally know many Puja Committees who have been impressed after seeing the film and wondered why it did not occur to them for so many years. Nandini has been doing this for a long time but barely people knew of her until this movie came along. This time they headed the Durga puja at various places. I think it’s possible because a film can connect with society the best."

‘Jodidong hridoyong mamo…‘ By chanting this mantra, priest Tanushree Chakraborty united the couple for ‘saat janam’. Chakraborty also conducted the Saraswati Puja at Siliguri Girls High School this year and started a new chapter in the small town. She has now also received a request for another marriage in February.

Bhabatosh Pal, the father of the bride Tanima Pal, said he adopted this special idea mainly to erase the conventional social message and thoughts of the old days. He decided that to erase the age-old preconceived ideas, Tanushree devi would be the one to conduct his daughter’s wedding rituals. Before the couple sat on the wedding dais, Tanushree said, “I got encouragement from him to do this. I will go ahead with his blessing."

It will take time to establish this new idea in the society because it takes time to get people to accept a different and novel concept seriously. But Chakraborty wants to give a unique message to the society through her actions. She is moving forward by accepting all criticism and many now believe that other women priests will follow the path shown by Tanushree in the future.

