Iowa Television Reporter Comes Out as Transgender on Live TV

Nora J.S. Reichardt, a television reporter, re-introduced herself to WOI-TV viewers on Tuesday, October 4. In a newscast, Reichardt announced that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman from now onwards and that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

Reichardt was a reporter at the station for almost a year and had appeared on TV screens across central Iowa, reported AP. However, she always used a different name as she sorted out how to be an on-air journalist and her true self ― a transgender woman.

Reichardt was quoted as saying, “I didn’t know if there was a place and a space for me to do this sort of work that I’ve really come to love and enjoy, while also getting to be myself while I do it," she said on the same day that she officially filed for a name change with the Iowa courts.

In an interview with a friend who is a former reporter for the station, Reichardt revealed that she has had thoughts about being transgender ever since she was in high school. Originally from rural Minnesota, Reichardt noted that she didn’t have the language skills or the vocabulary to articulate what she was going through. She suffered at work as well, as she always felt like she was “someone she really didn’t feel like." At work, Reichard routinely dressed in slacks and button-up shirts, a standard ensemble for television presenters.

Reichardt also mentioned that she had kind of reached a “personal breaking point" and that she didn’t like the person that she was seeing every time she had to go out and continue with field reporting. She told, “Why don’t I connect with that person? Why don’t I want to be that person?" The television reporter gradually came into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years and began a medical transition process in September 2021.

Meanwhile, Reichardt is not the first reporter to make that announcement. ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is transitioning and would use male pronouns such as he/him.

