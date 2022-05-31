IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: AR Rahman Sings 'Vande Mataram' with 1 Lakh Spectators

At the closing ceremony of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad, music Maestro AR Rahman left fans awestruck with his amazing performance. Even before the final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, Rahman had put the stadium on fire with his spellbinding performance. From Jai Ho to Rang De Basanti’s title track, the stadium erupted in joy. A performance that every cricket fan will cherish for a lifetime. However, the showstopper of the act was Rahman’s rendition of Vande Mataram. Not only just Rahman, but the crowd, present at the Narendra Modi Stadium, joined Rahman. And, the video of the crowd singing at the stadium along with him has been going viral on social media.

It is said that around one lakh people were present to witness the final match, though the number has not been officially disclosed. The snippet shared by the Indian Premier League’s official Twitter handle features Rahman’s magical performance.

Advertisement

Another video shared by a user also showed the captivating moment at the stadium. “Vande Mataram in the IPL 2022 Final with over 1, 00,000 people, beautiful." tweeted the user.

Many have said they got goosebumps while watching the clip that has been trending.

“Thank you so much. I am literally getting goosebumps," wrote a user.

Another said, “Love the performance of the maestro AR Rahaman."

Singers including Mohit Chouhan, Neeti Mohan, Blaaze, Sivamani, Sasha Tripathi, and Shweta Mohan also accompanied Rahman at the closing ceremony.

Advertisement

And, how can we not talk about Ranveer Singh’s electrifying performance? From the superhit Nattu Nattu to Malhari, Ranveer was a treat to watch. Later, he joined Rahman on stage to mark the closing ceremony.

Fans also got a glimpse of Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in the guest box. The two will be next seen in Prithviraj.

As for the match, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to conclude the season. They became the first team since the Royals in 2008 to win the tournament in their very first season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.