IPL Fans Remind Riyan Parag He is No Virat Kohli, Ask Him to Keep His 'Attitude' in Check

Riyan Parag found himself in a social media storm after the Rajasthan Royals’ cricketer gave his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin a death stare while trying to sneak in a single when there was none. Ashwin was facing the last delivery of the first innings when Yash Dayal delivered a wide and Parag sprinted to the other end. Ashwin, who stood his ground, watched in disbelief when Parag reached his end. Gujarat Titans’ wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha had no trouble in passing the ball to his bowler Dayal as Parag was run-out by 22 yards.

If this wasn’t enough, Parag fuming at his teammate Devdutt Padikkal for not relay-fetching the ball swiftly while saving what could have easily been a four also did not sit well with fans watching the Qualifier 1. To their credit, Parag’s dive saved a certain boundary while Padikkal’s pick-up and throw yielded no more than two runs, something that RR wanted in that situation when GT was chasing 189.

While many appreciated Parag’s intensity and love for the game, several others believed that the youngster could amp down his “attitude" and be a little “respectful" toward other cricketers.

In the end, Gujarat Titans managed to cross the finishing line with 3 deliveries and 7 wickets to spare. Captain Hardik Pandya (40*) and dangerous David Miller (68*) spear-headed the GT run-chase with ease to propel the newly-formed franchise to their maiden IPL finals.

