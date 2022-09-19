Iranian Women Burn Hijabs, Chop Off Hair to Protest Mahsa Amini's Death

The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, after being detained by the police unit responsible for enforcing the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women, has triggered widespread protests. To register their protest against the “morality police", Iranian women have been chopping off their hair, burning their hijabs and sharing videos of the acts on social media. Some women have also been dressing up as men, reported The Independent. On social media, videos of the Iranian women’s protests have been spreading amid growing outrage.

Iranian protesters took to the streets with anti-government slogans after gathering in Saqez, Amini’s hometown. They came from nearby cities in Iran’s Kurdistan province, reported Reuters. “Death to the dictator" – a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, chanted the crowd, while some women took off their headscarves. Police were seen firing tear gas and one man was shown on a video with an injury to the head that someone could be heard saying was caused by birdshot. Reuters could not authenticate the videos.

Persian-language media, including the Iran Wire website and the Shargh newspaper have quoted Amini’s family as saying that the previously healthy Amini had been rushed to hospital in a coma a few hours after her arrest. It is not yet clear what happened between her arriving at the police station and her departure for hospital. The 1500tavsir channel, which monitors violations in Iran, said she had suffered a blow to the head.

Authorities have launched probes into the death of Amini, but a medical examiner said on Saturday results of forensic tests may take three weeks. Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told state TV there was no report she was beaten.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)

