Iran's 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' Reveals Her Real Face After Release From Prison For Blasphemy

Iran’s Sahar Tabar, who is also known as ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie,’ has occupied a spot on the list of trends on Wednesday. She is trending again because of the video where she revealed her real face after her release from prison in 2020. Fatemeh Khishvand, who uses the alias ‘Sahar Tabar’ on Instagram, was sentenced 10 years in prison on charges including blasphemy and corruption in October 2019. She had first grabbed the attention of international media when she posted creepy pictures of herself bearing an uncanny resemblance to ‘Zombie’ Angelina Jolie in 2017. She used to express her opinions on various social issues on Instagram, which were termed unethical by the morality police in Iran. After serving 14 months in prison, she was released in 2020. Sahar then appeared on a television interview with Rokna, where she unveiled her real face. It was totally different from her distorted and spooky ‘Zombie’ Angelina Jolie look, for which she had undergone various cosmetic surgeries, as claimed by media reports.

Pictures and videos of Sahar Tabar revealing her real and normal face during the interview went viral in no time and now, they have resurfaced on social media. In the interview, she revealed that the viral photos were a result of “computer effects." “What you saw on Instagram was the computer effects I used to create the image," she told the state-run news outlet, reported The Sun.

Sahar Tabar revealed that she “wanted to be famous since I was a child" and that’s why, she figured out that “cyberspace was an easy way" to achieve her goal. “It was much easier than becoming an actor," she said, reported The Sun.

However, after serving some time in prison, her views about social media fame have changed. She doesn’t want to become famous on Instagram anymore. “I’m sure I will not even put Instagram on my phone anymore, let alone have a page."

As per the report by The Sun, Sahar did not intentionally base her zombie character on Angelina Jolie. She just changed the make-up in her photos and edited them as a “joke."

Sahar Tabar had, during the interview, also expressed regret over sharing the creepy pictures of herself. “My mother was telling me to stop, but I didn’t listen," she said and added, “Sometimes the words of a stranger or a friend can be more important than those of a parent," reported The Sun.

During her time in prison, Sahar Tabar had contracted COVID-19 and was on ventilator support. An appeal for her release was put forward by her lawyer but it was turned down by the judge.

