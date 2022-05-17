Iraq Sandstorm Photos Remind Netizens What Climate Crisis Looks Like

The skies of Iraq have turned orange-red as the country faces its eighth sandstorm since mid-April. The intense weather conditions caused by global warming and climate crisis have affected the day-to-day lives of Iraqis. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the airspace of the country has been shut down, while the education ministry and other offices have declared an emergency off on Monday for local government institutions in Baghdad. The report also mentions that the sand storm has also increased the number of people across Baghdad and southern cities facing breathing difficulties. Iraqi residents are also sharing pictures of the sandstorm on Twitter, revealing the Blade Runner 2049-like scenes unfolding in the Middle Eastern country.

A user shared how the sandstorm is particularly affecting the homeless and refugees in Iraq. The bleak pictures featured children covered in dust. “When we talk about the sandstorm in Iraq and we are safe inside our homes, we should never forget the displaced refugee families in the camps who have no shelters and walls to protect them. This is how they suffer during the storm that swept the country. Climate crisis," read the tweet.

Another user shared a picture of a lake covered by sand with an orange sky on top.

The picture highlighted how visibility has reduced in the city. Baghdad International Airport said in a statement that it was closing its airspace and halting all flights until further notice because of low visibility, Al Jazeera reported.

A few users also shared satellite-captured videos of movement of sand across the region. Commenting on the video, one journalist tweeted, “A fantastic view for eager scientists, but let’s not forget the pernicious effect this dust storm is having on millions of people living through it, especially those without proper housing or access to medical care (there are over a million displaced people in Iraq)."

The sandstorm comes at a time when Iraq has been affected by soil degradation, intense droughts and low rainfall, all linked to climate change.

